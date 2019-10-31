Fluvanna County at Orange County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (4-4) lost to Louisa County, 41-11. Orange County (3-5) had a bye.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos' quest for back-to-back Region 3C playoff appearances took another hit last week with a loss to Jefferson District-leading Louisa County. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds continues to be a playmaker for Coach Mike Morris’ team with nearly 1,200 yards from scrimmage, including 725 yards on the ground, and is responsible for 17 touchdowns. Keonate Hearns and Malachi Hill also are options in the backfield in Morris’ Wing-T offense.
When Orange County has the ball: Running back Jaylen Alexander surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the fourth time in his career two weeks ago and ranks second in Central Virginia with 1,112 yards and 15 touchdowns. The senior has 5,149 career rushing yards and ranks fourth on the all-time list among Central Virginia running backs. Paul Porier has rushed for 372 yards this season and has served as a strong running mate for Alexander. Quarterback Walker Johnson has thrown for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Jireek Washington has 18 receptions for 282 yards and six scores.
The skinny: This game was a barn-burner last season as Edmonds scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion as Fluvanna County snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Hornets. After three straight losses, the Flucos have dropped to seventh in this week’s VHSL Region 3C power ratings and need a win to maintain their status. Orange County is ranked 11th in the Region 4B playoff standings and needs wins in the final two weeks to assure a non-losing season for the first time since 2016.
