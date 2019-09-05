Edmonds

Fluvanna quarterback Kobe Edmonds (left). 

 Daily Progress file

Fluvanna County at Spotsylvania

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Fluvanna County (1-0) defeated Broadway, 29-13. Spotsylvania (1-0) defeated Monticello, 35-13.

When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos proved that 2018 was no fluke as they picked up a big nondistrict road win against Broadway in Week 1. Sophomore QB Kobe Edmonds ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Fluvanna County. Jaden Ferguson had a five-yard touchdown reception and Nathan Mentor added another touchdown run.

When Spotsylvania has the ball: The Knights ran early and often in last week’s victory over Monticello. Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Mustangs, while DeAnthony Pendleton ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and Shaun Moore had 45 yards and another score. The Knights' defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions.

The skinny: Spotsylvania has won six of the eight matchups between the two programs, including a 21-14 victory in the last matchup in 2018. In a matchup of run-oriented teams, the squad that dominates the line of scrimmage will likely have the edge. 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments