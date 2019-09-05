Fluvanna County at Spotsylvania
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (1-0) defeated Broadway, 29-13. Spotsylvania (1-0) defeated Monticello, 35-13.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos proved that 2018 was no fluke as they picked up a big nondistrict road win against Broadway in Week 1. Sophomore QB Kobe Edmonds ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead Fluvanna County. Jaden Ferguson had a five-yard touchdown reception and Nathan Mentor added another touchdown run.
When Spotsylvania has the ball: The Knights ran early and often in last week’s victory over Monticello. Ty-Shaun Colbert rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Mustangs, while DeAnthony Pendleton ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and Shaun Moore had 45 yards and another score. The Knights' defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions.
The skinny: Spotsylvania has won six of the eight matchups between the two programs, including a 21-14 victory in the last matchup in 2018. In a matchup of run-oriented teams, the squad that dominates the line of scrimmage will likely have the edge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.