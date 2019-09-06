Fork Union at Bishop O’Connell
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Fork Union (0-0) was off. Bishop O’Connell lost to Archbishop Curley, 35-0.
When Fork Union has the ball: The Blue Devils have experience and attitude up front on both sides of the ball. Nick Lampro anchors the offensive line and is a presence in the trenches along with Abraham Ulrich and Calvin Graves. V’Jon Hampton is an elusive athlete at tailback. Freddie Sposato and Corey Frazier give Fork Union options for young quarterback Alex Williams. Defensively, Myles Brickhouse is a beast at the point of attack.
When Bishop O’Connell has the ball: The Knights return three first team all-conference performers, including defensive back Bryce Jackson and offensive lineman Jack Murphy. RB Darius Brown was a second team all-conference selection and is the featured back along with Kai Bowers. Ben Jeffrey is another veteran presence on the offensive line.
The skinny: The Mark Shuman era at Fork Union starts Saturday and the Blue Devils are eager to erase the memory of last season’s 2-8 campaign. The program has undergone a transformation under Shuman, with plenty of new faces in new places. Shuman preaches intensity and his team understands the importance of winning the battle in the trenches.
