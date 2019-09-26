Fork Union at Norfolk Academy
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fork Union (2-1) defeated St. Stephens-St. Agnes 34-31 in overtime. Norfolk Academy (1-2) lost to St. Christopher’s, 46-7.
When Fork Union has the ball: The Blue Devils continue to churn out points this season and are among the most improved teams in Central Virginia. QB Alex Williams has flourished under center for Fork Union and does a great job of spreading the ball around to playmakers Elijah Hawkes and Montigo Moss. In the backfield, Steve Zegbe and V’jon Hampton each had rushing touchdowns last week and have the athleticism to score from anywhere on the field.
When Norfolk Academy has the ball: Drew Duffy threw for 92 yards and a touchdown and ran for another 10 yards last week in a loss to St. Christopher’s. Jasper Doyle ran for a team-high 36 yards on four carries, while featured back Jacob Saffold was limited to just 35 yards on eight carries. Wilson Traywick had three catches for 36 yards and Ben Locke hauled in the lone touchdown of the game.
The skinny: There’s not much history between these two private school programs, who have played each other just four times since 2007. Both teams have won twice during the series, with Norfolk Academy posting a 34-21 victory last year. The Blue Devils’ last win against the Bulldogs came during a 40-0 blowout victory in 2009.
