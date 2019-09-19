Fork Union at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes

When: 4:30 p.m. Friday

Last week: Fork Union (1-1) lost to Benedictine, 45-31. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes defeated Saint John Paul the Great Catholic, 36-0.

When Fork Union has the ball: QB Alex Williams has a strong arm that can challenge defenses vertically. Elijah Hawks is a big-play target in the passing game and is a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs. Nasir Edmond is a versatile performer that can make plays out of the backfield or in the passing game.

When St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes has the ball: QB Tison Hill threw three touchdown passes last week and had a big interception on defense to lead the Saints. Malcolm Johnson Jr. is a shifty receiver that can turn short receptions into big plays. Laron Stewart is a strong downhill runner that can make defenders miss.

The skinny: This has become quite an intriguing matchup recently as both teams have split the previous two matchups. The Blue Devils won 36-34 in the first matchup in 2017, but the Saints enacted some revenge last fall with a 20-13 road win. In a matchup of quick-strike offenses, expect plenty of points to be scored in this one.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments