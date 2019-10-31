Fork Union at Woodberry Forest
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Fork Union (5-3) defeated St. John Paul the Great Catholic, 30-0. Woodberry Forest (1-7) defeated Trinity Episcopal, 38-28.
When Fork Union has the ball: Quarterback Alex Williams completed seven passes for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns during last week’s shutout win over St. John Paul the Great Catholic and now has an area-leading 1,813 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. Montigo Moss, his favorite target, hauled in six passes for 173 yards and a pair of scores in last week’s win and became the first area receiver to eclipse the 1,000 yard receiving mark. V’Jon Hampton is the main option out of the backfield with 865 yards and six touchdowns. Elijah Hawkes has 25 catches for 409 yards and six touchdowns.
When Woodberry Forest has the ball: The Tigers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a big 38-28 win at home against Trinity Episcopal last week. Running back Donovan Baker carried 26 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns and has established himself as the go-to threat in the backfield. The sophomore now has 371 yards and six scores since being inserted into the lineup three games ago. Quarterback Ben Locklear threw for 231 yards and a pair of scores and ranks second in the area behind Williams with 1,610 yards. Staley Wideman (542 yards), Luke Blundin (500 yards) and Rhys Logan (285 yards) area versatile targets in the passing game.
The skinny: This game has major implications for the Virginia Prep League title. A Woodberry Forest win over Fork Union Saturday and a Collegiate victory over St. Christopher’s would leave all five teams tied with a 2-2 record within the league. The Blue Devils have won three straight games, including two on their final possession, and are playing their best football of the season under first-year coach Mark Shuman. FUMA is 3-1 on the road and the combination of Williams to Moss has been tough to stop. Woodberry Forest exorcised some demons last week with a big win over Trinity Episcopal. Coach Scott Braswell’s team has found a consistent running game in Baker, while Locklear is a proven threat in the passing game.
