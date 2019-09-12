George Mason at Madison County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: George Mason (0-2) lost to Strasburg, 35-20. Madison County (0-1) lost to James River, 20-8.
When George Mason has the ball: Connor Plaks rushed for 104 yards for George Mason during last week’s home loss to Strasburg. Backfield mate George Papadopolous added a two-yard touchdown run and is tough between the tackles. Quarterback Evans Rice is a dual-threat option.
When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers had a solid showing in Coach Jon Rasnick’s debut as coach last week in a loss to James River. Khalid West scored the lone touchdown for Madison County and Samuel Estes added the two-point conversion. Jacob Sacra anchors a defense that is young, but improving. The Mountaineers surrendered three rushing touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Knights.
The skinny: These two teams are no stranger to one another as both were rivals in the Bull Run District. The Mountaineers own an 11-9 edge in the series with the Mustangs, but both teams have split the last six matchups. Madison County won last year’s matchup, 34-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.