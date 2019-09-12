George Mason at Madison County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: George Mason (0-2) lost to Strasburg, 35-20. Madison County (0-1) lost to James River, 20-8.

When George Mason has the ball: Connor Plaks rushed for 104 yards for George Mason during last week’s home loss to Strasburg. Backfield mate George Papadopolous added a two-yard touchdown run and is tough between the tackles. Quarterback Evans Rice is a dual-threat option.

When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers had a solid showing in Coach Jon Rasnick’s debut as coach last week in a loss to James River. Khalid West scored the lone touchdown for Madison County and Samuel Estes added the two-point conversion. Jacob Sacra anchors a defense that is young, but improving. The Mountaineers surrendered three rushing touchdowns in last week’s loss to the Knights.

The skinny: These two teams are no stranger to one another as both were rivals in the Bull Run District. The Mountaineers own an 11-9 edge in the series with the Mustangs, but both teams have split the last six matchups. Madison County won last year’s matchup, 34-12.

