George Mason at William Monroe
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Albemarle High School
Last week: George Mason (4-4) lost to Skyline, 21-20. William Monroe (4-4) defeated Warren County, 23-7.
When George Mason has the ball: The Mustangs are led by a formidable 1-2 punch of running back Conor Plaks and quarterback Evans Rice. Plaks, a senior, rushed for 159 yards and scored all three of his team’s touchdowns last week in a narrow loss to Skyline. Rice, a 6-foot-2, 155-pound sophomore, has a strong arm and likes to stretch defenses in the passing game. Sophomore George Papadopoulos is another running option for the Mustangs and Graham Felgar is a weapon in the passing game. Sophomore linebacker Joshua Stillwagoner and senior cornerback Enzo Paradiso are the leaders on defense.
When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons have been a run-oriented club all season thanks to the play of Dupree Rucker. The senior running back has churned out 1,140 yards over the past six games, including four 200-yard outings, to become the area’s leading rusher (1,328 yards). Fullback Philip Shifflett has been a nice complement to Rucker in the running game and quarterback Jared Knights has thrown for 618 yards and five touchdowns. Logan Barbour is the playmaker in the passing game with 20 receptions for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The skinny: This is a showdown of potential playoff teams with a lot to prove. William Monroe has won three of its past four games and are ranked fourth in the VHSL Region 3B power ratings. Despite losing two of its last three, George Mason is ranked sixth in the regional standings and it could be a potential playoff preview in a few weeks. The Greene Dragons have won five of the past eight matchups between the two programs, including a 23-15 victory in 2016. The game has been moved from William Monroe High School to Albemarle High School's turf field due to the rain that soaked Central Virginia on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.