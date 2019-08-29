» When: 2 p.m. Saturday.
» Last year: Georgetown Prep (8-1), Woodberry Forest (5-3)
» When Georgetown Prep has the ball: The defending Interstate Athletic Conference champions are led by senior RB and Virginia Tech commit Jalen Hampton, who rushed for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. Georgetown Prep returns four offensive linemen, including Patrick Donovan-Jenkins and Chris Singleton. Defensively, Jack Plank, a Penn commit, is the leader at linebacker, along with Jamall Jaware and junior Kyonte Hamilton. Zach Whittier is the only experienced member of the secondary.
» When Woodberry Forest has the ball: The Tigers captured the Prep League title last season and return several key contributors on both sides of the football for 2019. QB Ben Locklear threw for more than 2,300 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. The offensive line is stout, which should give Locklear to make plays down the field in the passing game as well as open up lanes to run the football. Defensively, Mathieu Masse-Pelletier was an all-state performer last season at safety, but will move to a more central role at linebacker. Jianni Woodson-Brooks is another hard hitter in the teeth of the Tigers' defense.
» The skinny: This should be a stern test for both programs and should serve as a measuring stick to see just how good both can be. Georgetown Prep is a run-first team that loves to impose its will on defenses, so Masse-Pelletier and company will need to limit the big plays from Hampton. Offensively, Locklear will look to test the young secondary of the Little Hoyas and help set up the running game.
