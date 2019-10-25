Goochland at Blue Ridge
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Goochland (6-1) defeated Nottoway, 35-6. Blue Ridge (6-2) lost to Roanoke Catholic, 48-27.
When Goochland has the ball: After a loss to perennial state power Lafayette in the season opener, the Bulldogs have been on a tear and have soared to the top spot in the Region 3B standings. Quarterback C.J. Towles threw for 99 yards last week and added a rushing touchdown and is a dual-threat option in the backfield. Running back Quincy Snead is another versatile threat for Goochland. Defensively, the Bulldogs forced five turnovers last week against Nottoway, including a pair of interceptions from Devin McCray.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: Quarterback Kenyon Carter threw for four more touchdowns last week for the Barons against a very tough Roanoke Catholic team. Carter has fit in well in his first season under center in coach Jimmy Wills' system. Maliq Brown and Lance Gaskins are two athletic receivers that love to make plays in the air. Iceysis Lewis is a deep threat on the outside. Andy Nwaoko and Keegan Kozack also had touchdown receptions last week against the Celtics .
The skinny: This game was added to the schedule two weeks ago to help fill a void in the schedule for both teams. This isn’t the first time the Barons have added a public school game to their slate late in the season. Last year, they took on a very strong King William squad. After a 4-0 start, Blue Ridge has gone 2-2 through the middle part of their slate, but are ranked third in this week’s VISAA Division 2 state poll. A win would certainly boost the Barons' chances of returning to the state playoffs. The Bulldogs are perennial playoff contenders in their own right. Coach Alex Fruth's team has playmakers on both sides of the ball to match the athleticism of the Barons’ unit.
