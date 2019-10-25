Greenbrier Christian at Covenant
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Greenbrier Christian (6-3) defeated Kenston Forest, 54-22. Covenant (6-0) defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield, 60-36.
When Greenbrier Christian has the ball: After a slow start to the season, the Gators have flipped the switch and are playing at a high level at the right time of the year. Quarterback Grayson Ragsdale is the catalyst for the offense with his ability to stretch defenses in the passing game. Parker Clark is the primary target through the air and has shown the ability to make big plays. Cody Lynch is the top running back, although James McGrady and Tyler Bussel also are options in the backfield.
When Covenant has the ball: The Eagles continue to impress every time they take the field. Quarterback Jonas Sanker amassed more than 400 yards from scrimmage last week against STAB and was responsible for eight touchdowns in the win. Cole Finley is a consistent receiving option. Michael Asher and Nic Asher are impressive in the passing game. Defensively, Alex Vangelopaloulos, Asher and the Sanker brothers rally to the football and feast on big-play opportunities.
The skinny: Covenant has won 17 straight games since making the move to eight-man football last fall and have set the standard by which all teams in the VISFL are measured. Coach Seth Wilson’s team has playmakers on both sides of the ball and can score points in bunches. Greenbrier Christian has won five straight games after a 1-3 start and have secured the program’s first winning record since 2012. The Eagles have won all three meetings between the two programs and outscored the Gators 144-6. These two teams could see each other next week in the first round of the ViSFL 8-man football playoffs.
