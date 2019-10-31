Greenbrier Christian at Covenant
What: VISFL semifinals
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Covenant (8-0) defeated Greenbrier Christian (6-4), 58-14.
When Greenbrier Christian has the ball: The Gators averaged 32 points a game in the regular season, but were limited to just 14 points in last week’s regular season finale against Covenant. Quarterback Grayson Ragsdale has strong arm and can make plays in the passing game. Wideout Parker Clark has been Ragsdale’s favorite target all season and is very effective with the ball in his hands. Cody Lynch is the primary option in the running game, but James McGrady and Tyler Bussel also are effective.
When Covenant has the ball: Jonas Sanker continues to make his case for Virginia Independent Schools Football League player of the year. The junior quarterback has amassed 1,832 yards from scrimmage and is responsible for 33 touchdowns on the season. Nic Sanker had a breakout game last week with 200 yards receiving on six catches and a score and ranks second in the area with 24 receptions for 740 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jonas Sanker leads the team in rushing with 617 yards and 16 touchdowns, although Cole Finley has been a solid No. 2 option with 491 yards and six scores. Offensively, the Eagles have averaged 424.5 yards a game this season, including 216 through the air. Defensively, the Eagles have limited their opposition to just 16 points a game.
The skinny: Covenant’s quest for back-to-back state championships continues Saturday as they square off against Greenbrier Christian for the second straight week. The Eagles have won all four meetings between the two programs by a combined score of 202-20. Coach Seth Wilson’s team is eager for another shot at a state title and is focused on getting the job done. They have averaged 52 points a game this season and are firing on all cylinders heading into state tournament action.
