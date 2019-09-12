Greenbrier Christian at St. Anne’s-Belfield
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Greenbrier Christian (1-1) had its game with Virginia Episcopal postponed. St. Anne’s-Belfield (1-0) had a bye week.
When Greenbrier Christian has the ball: Junior quarterback Grayson Ragsdale has great size and arm strength and loves to push the ball down the field. Running back Brandon Meeks is the team’s top threat on the ground and is a dependable target in the passing game along with Jason McGrady. Defensively, Parker Clark is a ballhawk in the secondary and Meeks is a run-stopped at linebacker.
When STAB has the ball: Amani Woods rushed for a career-high 233 yards in the opener and established himself as the featured back in the Saints’ offense. Fullback Gabe Decker is a bruising runner and quarterback Nick Reese is also effective as an option on the ground. Elijah Johnson is a big target in the passing game. Defensively, Joe Ambrosi had 24 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, in the first game of the season at linebacker for STAB. Decker is another tackling machine at linebacker.
The skinny: Friday’s matchup should be an intriguing one as it pits teams with opposing styles. The Gators like to throw the ball downfield to help establish the run. STAB Coach John Blake believes in power football with a sprinkle of the passing to keep defenses honest.
