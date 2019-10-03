Football

The Nelson defense smothers a Rappahannock ball carrier during the Governors’ 51-7 victory.

 Photo by Lee Luther Jr./For the Nelson County Times

Gretna at Nelson County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Gretna (3-1) defeated William Campbell, 48-20. Nelson County (3-2) defeated Altavista, 50-42.

When Gretna has the ball: The Hawks are an explosive team, especially in the running game with two elusive backs. Daelyn Miller rushed for 209 yards on just 10 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns last week, while Jorden Berger rushed for 163 yards on 16 carries and another score. QB Tabron Mabins is improving as a passer and his top target is Dominik Meeks. 

When Nelson County has the ball: The Governors are coming off a 50-point outing against Altavista last week. QB George Brown Jr. was nothing short of sensational, rushing for 236 yards and a touchdown while throwing for another 143 yards and another score. Felix Rodriguez added 76 yards on the ground and is growing comfortable as the featured back. Brice Wilson had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and is a big weapon in the passing game.

The skinny: Nelson County already surpassed last year’s win total and has bigger aspirations heading into the halfway point of the season. Brown, Rodriguez and Wilson give the Governors three bona fide playmakers on offense and give them the firepower to stay with most teams. Friday’s Dogwood District showdown with Gretna will be a stern test for Coach Matt Hicks’ team. The Hawks have won 16 of 18 matchups between the two programs since 1999, including 14 straight matchups.

