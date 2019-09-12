Harrisonburg at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Harrisonburg (0-2) lost to John Handley, 31-13. Charlottesville (0-2) lost to James Monroe, 43-7.
When Harrisonburg has the ball: The Blue Streaks are led by senior quarterback Kwentin Smiley. The 2018 Valley District offensive player of the year showed his big-play capabilities with a 79-yard touchdown run last week at John Handley. Receiver Jazen Walker is a top target in the passing game. Turnovers haunted coach Chris Thurman’s team last week as they committed six fumbles and an interception. Defensively, Harrisonburg struggled to get stops and spent nearly 40 minutes on the field against the Judges.
When Charlottesville has the ball: For the second year in a row, injuries have hit early and often for Coach Eric Sherry’s team. Starting quarterback Tamarius Washington played just two quarters last week before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. Isaiah Washington was effective in Sherry’s triple-option attack. Fullback Jaleom Adams-Mallory had a touchdown last week against James Monroe and is a load to bring down.
The skinny: Charlottesville and Harrisonburg have met for the past four years, with the Black Knights taking three of the past four games. The Blue Streaks snapped a three-game skid last year with a 59-28 shootout victory. Both teams are off to 0-2 starts, so a victory will go a long way in possibly turning around one of their seasons.
