James Monroe at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Last week: James Monroe (1-0) defeated Stafford, 21-7. Charlottesville (0-1) lost at E.C. Glass, 58-0.
When James Monroe has the ball: Junior QB Aidan Ryan completed six passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut against Stafford. Dimario Brooks rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on four carries and showed big-play capabilities in the running game. Greg Williams was his top target in the passing game. Defensively, James Monroe held Stafford scoreless over the final two quarters to preserve the win. Outside linebacker Gianni Allen is a force for the Yellow Jackets. Ryan was an all-district performer last season at safety.
When Charlottesville has the ball: Junior running back Jabari Jones and senior Christopher Sprouse were among the top performers for the Black Knights last week in the opener against E.C. Glass. Defensively, Charlottesville struggled to control a Hilltoppers ground game that churned out nearly 500 rushing yards. Defensive end Jaleon Adams-Mallory and linebacker Ben Yates are among the team leaders.
The skinny: James Monroe has dominated this series for more than a decade, winning seven of the last eight matchups, including a 45-20 victory in Fredericksburg last fall. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a big rivalry win against Stafford after a down year in 2018 for Coach Richard Serbay. Charlottesville Coach Eric Sherry admitted his team was a little banged up following last week’s loss at E.C. Glass. The Black Knights look to rebound at home as they look to gain their first win over the Yellow Jackets since 2017.
