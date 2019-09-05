James River (Buchanan) at Madison County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: James River (0-1) lost to Stuarts Draft, 48-7. Madison County (0-0) had a bye week.
When James River has the ball: The Knights had a rough start to the 2019 season last week with a lopsided road loss at Stuarts Draft. James River mustered just 105 yards of total offense, including a 62-yard touchdown run from Hunter Forbes in the fourth quarter. Defensively, the Knights allowed more than 400 yards.
When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers graduated a number of key performers from last season, including several skill position players. Sophomore lineman Jacob Sacra is one of the few holdovers from last year’s squad and should anchor the squad up front. First-year coach Jon Rasnick spent the fall creating competition at every position and allowing players to earn their own spots.
The skinny: The Rasnick era begins at Madison. The former Orange County standout looks to form a new culture. That starts Friday as the Mountaineers attempts to win their second season opener since 2013. Lineman Gabe Leathers and versatile players such as Khalid West and Sam Estes should put Madison County in position to accomplish its goal.
