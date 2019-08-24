Albemarle
Head coach: Brandon Isaiah (6th season)
Last season: 4-6, lost to Massaponax in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs.
Key performers
Mahki Robinson-Washington, running back: Robinson-Washington emerged as the feature back in the Patriots’ offense last season. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound running back is powerful in short-yardage situations and has the speed to run away from defenders.
Jake Rombach, defensive end: Rombach was a disruptive force on the defensive line for Albemarle last fall. The senior was among the team leaders in sacks and was among the leaders in tackles on the defensive line.
Nolan Pitsenberger, defensive back: Pitsenberger brings athleticism and attitude to the secondary for Isaiah’s team. The junior has great ball skills with the ball in the air and isn’t afraid to come up and help against the run.
Kyshon Howard, defensive back: Howard is a traditional shutdown corner that excels in pass coverage. The junior has great speed and the moxie to match up with some of the best receivers in the Jefferson District.
The skinny: This will be a transition season for Albemarle. The team returns just four starters on both sides of the ball from last season. Wide receiver Robert Jones has been impressive in offseason workouts and is expected to be a weapon in the passing game. Senior Luke Barnes and sophomore Jake King are battling for the starting quarterback position and Coach Brandon Isaiah has confidence that both can do the job. The Patriots have a strong group of sophomores eager to leave their mark, including Jacob Terry and Malik Washington.
Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: Bye week
Oct. 18: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville
Head coach: Eric Sherry (9th season)
Last season: 1-9
Key performers
Jaleom Adams-Mallory, defensive end: Adams-Mallory was an all-district selection last season for the Black Knights on the defensive line. The junior has a great first step off the line of scrimmage and is a force in the pass rush. He’s also expected to be a big contributor offensively as a blocking tight end and receiving threat.
Isaiah Washington, running back: Washington is arguably one of the toughest players on the Charlottesville roster and it showed last season as he battled through injuries. The senior will assume the starring role at fullback in Sherry’s triple-option attack. He can handle the punishment on the dive and the speed to break off big gains in the open field.
Tamarius Washington, quarterback: Washington showed flashes of brilliance at quarterback last season before injuries sidelined him midway through the season. The senior quarterback has electrifying speed and is a sharp decision-maker when it comes to running the triple-option attack.
Ben Yates, linebacker: Yates is a steady force in the middle of the Charlottesville defense. The junior linebacker has great lateral quickness and is a tackling machine when he gets to the football. He should be one of the defense’s top playmakers this fall.
The skinny: After watching a bevy of players’ seasons ended early because of injuries last season, Sherry’s hopeful for a clean bill of health this season. Offensively, Tamarius Washington, Marcus Targonski and Isaiah Washington match up with most backfields in the Jefferson District. Defensively, Adams-Mallory and Yates are also talented. Sherry has been impressed with junior center Devin Shifflett and freshman defensive end Semaj Dennis and believe they both could help the team this season.
Schedule
Aug. 29: at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. James Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: Bye week
Fluvanna County
Head coach: Mike Morris (2nd season)
Last season: 6-5, lost to Brookville 16-6 in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.
Key performers
Walt Stribling, offensive tackle: The key to any strong offense is the play up front and Fluvanna County has one of the top offensive tackles in the area in Stribling. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle was an all-district and all-region selection last season. He is physical at the point of attack and has improved as a pass protector. He has committed to play at East Carolina.
Malachi Hill, linebacker: Hill finished last season with more than 120 tackles and garnered district and regional honors. The senior has a nose for the football and is one of the top hitters on the team. Expect him to be the focal point of this year’s defensive lineup.
Alden Custer, offensive lineman: Custer was a mainstay on the offensive line for Fluvanna County last season and took home all-district honors. The senior has great strength and understands the importance of leverage to open holes for the running game.
Kobe Edmonds, quarterback: Edmonds was a pleasant surprise for Coach Morris and his staff last season. He assumed the starting quarterback role early in the season and led Fluvanna County to its first playoff berth in nearly two decades. The sophomore is elusive in the running game and has improved as a passer in the offseason.
The skinny: Coach Morris made his mark on the program early, guiding the Flucos to a playoff berth. Despite the loss of some options at the skill positions, Fluvanna County looks primed for another exciting season. The offensive line is experienced with veterans Trevor Wade and Caleb Stoltz to go along with Stribling and Custer. Fullback Nate Mentor returns to the program and should anchor the Wing-T attack, along with Hill and Gabe Stoy. Defensively, the team is deep and has playmakers at all three levels.
Schedule
Aug. 30: at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bye week
Sept. 27: vs. Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov.1: at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Louisa County
Head coach: Will Patrick (2nd season)
Last season: 11-1, lost to Eastern View 19-14 in the Region 4B semifinals
Key performers
Jarett Hunter, running back: Hunter rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns to take home Jefferson District Offensive Player of the Year honors. The versatile running back gets stronger as the game goes on and has elite-level speed in the open field. He also isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder and finish a play to pick up extra yardage.
Aaron Aponte, linebacker: Aponte is the next in line in the rich tradition of talented linebackers at Louisa County. The senior standout was among the team leaders in tackles last season and is very difficult against the run. He has offers from several Ivy League programs.
Alex Washington, linebacker: Washington quickly vaulted up the depth chart and emerged as one of the top young talents. An all-state selection at safety last season, the senior has terrific lateral quickness and is known for his high-impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Noah Robinson, wide receiver: Robinson gives the Lions another game-changer on offense. The senior wideout finished with nearly 500 yards through the air last season in Louisa's run-heavy scheme. The Old Dominion commit can turn a short pass into a long gain or can go up and get a ball against tight coverage.
The skinny: The Lions return 15 players with starting experience from last year’s team that was a last-second Hail Mary pass away from returning to the regional finals. Hunter and Robinson are true game-changers offensively. The offensive line returns intact, which should benefit freshman quarterback Landon Wilson. Defensively, Austin Sims and Derek Barbour team with Washington, Austin Sims and Aponte to give the Lions one of the top defensive fronts in the district.
Schedule
Aug. 30: at Courtland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. Chancellor, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Massaponax, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bye week
Sept. 27: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Orange County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Kettle Run, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov.1: vs. Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Monticello
Head coach: Jeff Lloyd (5th season)
Last season: 2-8
Key performers
Malachi Fields, quarterback: Fields threw for 1,143 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 540 yards and 10 more scores in his first season in charge of the Mustangs' offense. The junior has a great arm and his decision-making skills should improve with a year under his belt. On the ground, he has quick feet and great vision and is tough to bring down in the open field.
Devonta Hargrove, running back: After Monticello spent the first half of last season looking for a featured back, Hargrove solidified the spot over the final five games. The senior averaged 5.1 yards a carry and scored four touchdowns for the Mustangs.
Jack Culbreath, kicker: Culbreath was a model of consistency on special teams for Monticello last season. The senior averaged nearly 34 yards a punt, including a season long of 51 yards. He converted a pair of field goals, including a 29-yarder, and made 23 extra point attempts.
Tayshaun Minor, offensive lineman: Minor was a second team all-district performer last season on a very young offensive line. The junior improved with every snap last season and emerged as a team leader at the point of attack.
The skinny: The Mustangs return seven starters on offense and seven on defense from last year’s rebuilding squad. Lloyd said the team has some size up front on both sides of the ball, which is promising, and admits the Mustangs have some athletes in juniors Will Trent and Tony Frazier outside. Senior Buddy Wilson, junior Mitch Gunnerson and freshman Selorm Kartey are competing for playing time at running back.
Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Culpeper County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Louisa County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Orange County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Orange County
Head coach: Jesse Lohr (5th season)
Last season: 2-8
Key performers
Jaylen Alexander, running back: Alexander has been one of the most explosive running backs in the Jefferson District for the past two seasons since joining the program as a sophomore. The senior running back is a perfect combination of speed and power and is a player that defensive coordinators must game plan against.
Colby McGhee, right tackle: McGhee has been at the forefront of the Hornets’ power rushing attack. The senior right tackle is physical at the point of attack and enjoys the one-on-one battles at the line of scrimmage.
Hylton Hale, safety: Hale was a defensive stalwart for Orange County last season in the secondary. The senior safety is one of the team’s top playmakers, both against the pass and against the run. Lohr expects another big season from him.
Noah Carey, linebacker: Carey provides leadership and talent to the linebacking corps. The senior outside linebacker has a knack for getting off blocks and making tackles near the line of scrimmage. He can also hold his own in pass coverage.
The skinny: The Hornets are looking to bounce back from last season’s two-win campaign. Lohr’s team returns two all-region performers on offense (Alexander and McGhee) and a game-changer at wideout in Jireek Washington. Senior Walker Johnson and junior Sihle Mthethwa are battling for the starting quarterback position. Defensively, the team returns eight starters from last season, including a defensive line led by Ricardo Flores, Truth Wilson and Rebel Fretwell. Hale is back to anchor the secondary and should also be a force at running back this fall.
Schedule
Aug. 29: at King George, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at North Stafford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Eastern View, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Courtland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Bye week
Nov. 1: vs. Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle
Head coach: Ed Redmond (8th season)
Last season: 9-3, lost to Liberty (Bedford) 35-14 in the Region 3C semifinals
Key performers
Carter Shifflett, quarterback: Shifflett had a breakthrough season for the Warriors last season, earning first team all-district quarterback honors. He threw for nearly 1,200 yards, rushed for 438 yards and was responsible for nearly 20 touchdowns last season.
Austin Shifflett, running back: Shifflett emerged as one of the premier running backs in Central Virginia last season as a sophomore. He rushed for 1,796 yards and 19 touchdowns as the featured back in the Warriors' power-running offense to earn first team all-district honors.
Breaker Mendenhall, wide receiver: Mendenhall was a steady performer on both sides of the ball for Western Albemarle last fall. The 6-foot-2 receiver is a big target in the passing game and a solid cornerback in pass coverage.
Garrett Livermon, linebacker: Livermon is one of the few remaining experienced linebackers back for the Warriors this season. The senior has great instincts and vision and should be the anchor of the unit this fall.
The skinny: Coach Ed Redmond has guided Western Albemarle to six playoff appearances in his seven seasons in charge of the program. With offensive weapons like Carter Shifflett, Breaker Mendenhall and Austin Shifflett, the Warriors should be contenders again. Western is young up front, as senior Ben Life is the lone holdover from last year’s squad. Redmond’s lineman must gel quickly if Redmond’s team hopes for another long playoff run.
Schedule
Aug. 30: Bye week
Sept. 6: at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Fluvanna County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Louisa County, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: vs. Orange County, 7 p.m.