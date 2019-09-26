Louisa County at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Louisa County (3-0) was on a bye. Charlottesville (0-4) lost to Eastern View, 48-0.
When Louisa County has the ball: The three-headed rushing attack of Robert Morgan IV, Jarett Hunter and Kalup Shelton has combined for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns in three games this season. QB Landon Wilson continues to grow into the position in Coach Will Patrick’s offense. Defensively, the Lions are as dominant as ever. Derrick Barbour, Aaron Aponte, Alex Washington and Xavien Hunter headline a unit that exudes confidence. The Lions’ offense should be even more explosive this week as wide receiver Noah Robinson is expected to play after missing the first part of the season recovering from offseason surgery.
When Charlottesville has the ball: Fullback Jaleom Adams-Mallory has been a consistent force in Coach Eric Sherry’s triple-option attack this season. Isaiah Washington is a hard-nosed runner that has been pressed into duty at quarterback because of injuries. The Black Knights were limited to just 54 yards of total offense last week against Class 4 powerhouse Eastern View.
The skinny: The Lions start Jefferson District play with momentum after three impressive victories to start the season, including a 28-27 win over Class 6 Massaponax two weeks ago. Louisa County has won 14 straight Jefferson District games and has gone undefeated in district play each of the past two seasons. Since 1999, the Lions are 14-5 against the Black Knights, including a 48-12 win last season. Charlottesville was the last district team to defeat Louisa County, posting a 54-42 shootout win in the regular season finale in 2016.
