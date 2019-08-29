Louisa County at Courtland
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Louisa County (11-1), Courtland (8-3)
» When Louisa County has the ball: The Lions' streak of five straight playoff appearances is founded on big plays offensively and a physical defense that loves to bring pressure. Running back Jarett Hunter rushed for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns last season and is a player that gets better as the game wears on. Noah Robinson, an Old Dominion commit, has big-play ability in the passing game, which should help first-year freshman quarterback Landon Wilson. Defensively, linebacker Alex Washington, defensive end Aaron Aponte and linemen Austin Sims and Derek Barbour are tough to run against.
» When Courtland has the ball: The Cougars' success under Coach J.C. Hall has centered around a power running game and tough defense. This year will be no different. Joshua Morrow and newcomer Rahjel Stephens give the Cougars a good 1-2 punch in the backfield, first-year quarterback Raul Gil has great quickness and a strong arm and his top target will be senior Addie Burrow. Defensively, tackle Victor Leon and Thor Hanlon give Courtland two big thumpers inside.
» The skinny: It’s always a battle when Louisa County and Courtland get together. The Lions hold a narrow 9-8 edge in the series. Coach Will Patrick’s team has won the past four matchups and Louisa is eager to make a statement in its nondistrict slate. Courtland is a tough place to play and will have a new wrinkle this season as it unveils a new blue turf field against the Lions.
