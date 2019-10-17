Louisa County at Kettle Run
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Louisa County (6-0) defeated Monticello, 55-14. Kettle Run (0-6) lost to Fauquier, 21-7.
When Louisa County has the ball: The Lions have averaged nearly seven yards a carry this season, led by running backs Jarett Hunter, Kalup Shelton and Robert Morgan. Hunter leads the group with 656 yards on the ground to go along with a team-high 11 touchdowns. Shelton has nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns, while Morgan has chipped in nearly 300 yards and nine touchdowns. QB Landon Wilson had a breakout game last Friday with more than 200 passing yards. Xavien Hunter is the big-play target through the air, along with Noah Robinson. Defensively, the Lions are stout, led by linebackers Austin Sims and Aaron Aponte.
When Kettle Run has the ball: Freshman QB Peyton Mehaffey has played well since taking over the reins of the Cougars’ offense. He has a strong arm and can move out of the pocket. Darian Lambert is the top playmaker in the backfield, while Jacob Robinson is the top target in the passing game. Defensively, the team is led by lineman Andrew Adair and linebacker Jacob Osteros.
The skinny: The Lions will wrap up their nondistrict schedule with a road tilt against a young Kettle Run team searching for its first win. Louisa County coach Will Patrick mixed things up last week by featuring the passing game and Wilson delivered. This will be the first matchup between the two programs.
