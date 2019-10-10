Louisa County at Monticello
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Louisa County (5-0) defeated Orange County, 35-14. Monticello (1-5) lost to Albemarle, 45-16.
When Louisa County has the ball: Jarett Hunter ran for 158 yards and four touchdowns last week against Orange County and is the featured option In the Lions' three-pronged attack. Kalup Shelton has rushed for 353 yards this season and Robert Morgan IV has 238 yards on the ground and ranks second on the team with eight rushing touchdowns. QB Landon Wilson has thrown for 439 yards and a pair of scores and Xavien Hunter has 10 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Aaron Aponte, Derrick Barbour and Alex Washington headline a unit that has yielded just 12 points a game.
When Monticello has the ball: QB Malachi Fields is one of the premier playmakers in the Jefferson District. The junior quarterback rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff for another score last week against Albemarle. Jack Armstrong has emerged as a key target in the passing game for the Mustangs and Buddy Wilson is a gritty performer in the backfield.
The skinny: Louisa County has won 25 straight regular season games and boasts a 16-game winning streak against Jefferson District competition. Coach Will Patrick’s team comes at opponents in waves and is relentless on both sides of the ball. In the Region 3C playoff picture, Monticello is on the outside looking in, but a win over the Lions could give the Mustangs a big boost to get back in the postseason hunt. The Lions have won the last four matchups between the two programs, including a 42-28 slugfest last fall.
