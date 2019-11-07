Madison County at East Rockingham
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Madison County (1-8) defeated Rappahannock County, 42-0. East Rockingham (5-4) defeated Luray, 53-23.
When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers were all smiles last week as they celebrated the first win under first-year Coach Jon Rasnick. Jack Bourdon returned a punt for a touchdown and hauled in another scoring strike to lead Madison County last week. Quarterback Wade Fox has thrown for 1,222 yards and 14 touchdowns this season since making the jump from junior varsity early in the season. Isiah Dowell has rushed for 786 yards and a pair of touchdowns and joins Fox as nice building blocks for the future. Samuel Estes, Khalid West, Hunter Wingate and Bourdon give the Mountaineers options in the passing game.
When East Rockingham has the ball: The Eagles improved their postseason stock last week with a dominating performance against a one-loss Luray team in the Shenandoah Valley Classic at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium. Running back Trenton Morris scored six touchdowns in the first half, including a long kickoff return for a score to give his team a boost.
The skinny: This is a matchup of teams with a lot of confidence following blowout victories last week. East Rockingham has won four of its last five games and is playing its best football of the season. The Mountaineers have found their groove offensively, racking up 95 points in the last two regular season games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.