Madison County at Luray

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Madison County (0-3) lost to William Monroe, 54-21. Luray (3-0) defeated Page County, 48-27.

When Madison County has the ball: RB Sam Estes rushed for 159 yards last week against William Monroe, including a 70-yard touchdown run in the second half. Jordan Morris rushed 17 times for 65 yards and another score to form the foundation of the Mountaineers’ offense. Jack Bourdon returned a kickoff 96 yards for a score in the loss. Khalid West, one of Madison’s top playmakers, missed last week’s game and his status for this week’s matchup is uncertain.

When Luray has the ball: RB Austin Holloway rushed for 299 yards and a couple of scores in last week’s emotional victory over rival Page County. The Bulldogs are far from a one-dimensional team, as QB Dalton Griffith can stretch defenses in the passing game. Dylan Atkins is his top option through the air for Luray.

The skinny: Madison County has won eight of the 15 matchups with Luray since 2000, but its last victory came in 2012. The Bulldogs have won six straight matchups, including a 30-28 win last fall. Five of the last six games between the two programs have been decided by five points or less.

