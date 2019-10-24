Madison County at Page County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Madison County (0-7) lost to Strasburg, 53-16. Page County (5-2) lost to East Rockingham, 35-30.

When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers continue to make strides under first-year coach Jon Rasnick. Despite an 0-7 start to the season, Madison County has shown the ability to move the ball against nearly every team. Last week, quarterback Jeremey Fox had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Khalid West. Jack Bourdon has also been a featured part of the offense as a third-down back and return man. Jordan Morris has been a pleasant surprise as the featured back in the offense.

When Page County has the ball: The Panthers are a team that can score with anyone, averaging 37 points a game this season. Quarterback Trey Knight threw three touchdown passes last week, including two to favorite target Freddy Stidham. Mikey Cash rushed for 111 yards last week and is a threat in the ground game.

The skinny: This will be a Bull Run District showdown of teams going in different directions. Page County is ranked sixth in this week’s Region 2B power rankings and is looking to lock up a playoff berth. Madison County is building for the future and trying to find confidence and get better every game. 

