20190920_cdp_sports_WilliamMonroe Football479.JPG

William Monroe defenders pursue Madison's Jack Bourdon (22) during the game in Stanardsville.

 MAI SHURTLEFF FOR THE DAILY PROGRESS

Madison County at Stonewall Jackson 

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last week: Madison County (0-5) lost to Clarke County, 50-13. Stonewall Jackson (1-4) lost to East Rockingham, 42-0.

When Madison County has the ball: Freshman QB Wade Fox threw for a season-high 168 yards and a touchdown last week against a very stout Clarke County team. Jordan Morris continues to be a workhorse in the backfield for the Mountaineers, while receivers Jack Bourdon and Khalid West and running back Isaiah Dowell have continued to make plays. Up front, Madison County continues to try to find continuity following a series of injuries, including a season-ending injury to sophomore standout Jacob Sacra.

When Stonewall Jackson has the ball: QB Rion Dennison will make his third start for the Generals and has shown playmaking abilities. Senior running back Tyler Vanderpuye is a hard-nosed runner that can grind out yardage between the tackles and Griffin Proctor is a weapon in the passing game. Defensively, the Generals are led by linebacker Andrew Zirkle.

The skinny: This should be a good litmus test for both squads. Two weeks ago, the Generals defeated Rappahannock County to snap a 41-game losing streak. The Mountaineers are still knocking at the door for their first win under new coach Jon Rasnick. Madison County has won all four meetings between the schools. 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments