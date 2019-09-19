Madison

Madison County at William Monroe

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Madison County (0-2) lost to George Mason, 48-6. William Monroe (0-3) lost to Clarke County, 26-7.

When Madison County has the ball: QB Khalid West rushed for a team-high 75 yards and a touchdown last week for Madison County during its home loss to George Mason. Samuel Estes is another weapon in the backfield for Coach Jon Rasnick’s team. The injury bug hit hard last week for the Mountaineers, who were without three starters, including two-way lineman Jacob Sacra.

When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons held their own defensively against a tough Clarke County team last week before wearing down late in the game. RB Dupree Rucker scored on a long touchdown run last week to lead the Greene Dragons. 

The skinny: Rivalry games are always special and nowhere is this more evident than when William Monroe and Madison County square off. The Greene Dragons have had the better of the matchup lately, boasting a six-game winning streak, including last year’s 20-14 win in Madison.

