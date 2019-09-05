Monticello at Culpeper County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Monticello (0-1) lost to Spotsylvania, 35-13. Culpeper County (0-1) lost to Eastern View, 28-0.
When Monticello has the ball: Malachi Fields rushed for nearly 100 yards and two touchdowns last week and is a proven offensive weapon for the Mustangs. Buddy Wilson added 44 yards on the ground. Will Trent had two catches last week for 16 yards and has the speed and athleticism to be a difference maker. Defensively, Monticello yielded five rushing touchdowns and must find a way to limit big chunks of yardage on the ground.
When Culpeper has the ball: Senior wideout/defensive back Armani Hoffman is an impact player on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils. Running back Riley Harrison had 59 yards on the ground last week in his debut. Defensively, Riley Harrison and Hoffman anchor a young but improving group.
The skinny: This will mark the first meeting between the two Central Virginia programs. Coach Jeff Lloyd will look to get his Monticello squad on track against a Culpeper County team that lost a lot of players to graduation. First-year Coach James Ford believes the Blue Devils have what it takes to get back to the Class 3 regional playoffs.
