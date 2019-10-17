20191011_cdp_sports_montiellolouisafootball60.JPG

Monticello at Orange County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Monticello (1-6) lost to Louisa County, 55-14. Orange County (2-5) defeated Charlottesville, 41-14.

When Monticello has the ball: QB Malachi Fields ran for two more touchdowns last week against Louisa County and now has amassed more than 1,200 yards of total offense and is responsible for 17 touchdowns for the Mustangs. Buddy Wilson is another option in the backfield for Monticello and Jack Armstrong has been a consistent target in the passing game.

When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander rushed for more than 200 yards last week against Charlottesville and leads Central Virginia in yards on the ground. He needs just 104 rushing yards this week to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the fourth straight year and 64 yards to break 5,000 for his career. QB Walker Johnson has been steady with 507 yards through the air and seven touchdowns. Paul Porier is another solid option in the backfield for the Hornets and speedster Jireek Washington has 14 receptions for 232 yards and five touchdowns.

The skinny: Orange County is playing some of its best football of the season and has won two of its past three games. Monticello has won 12 of the past 16 meetings between the two programs, including two in a row following last year’s 35-14 victory in Charlottesville. 

