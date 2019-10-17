Monticello at Orange County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Monticello (1-6) lost to Louisa County, 55-14. Orange County (2-5) defeated Charlottesville, 41-14.
When Monticello has the ball: QB Malachi Fields ran for two more touchdowns last week against Louisa County and now has amassed more than 1,200 yards of total offense and is responsible for 17 touchdowns for the Mustangs. Buddy Wilson is another option in the backfield for Monticello and Jack Armstrong has been a consistent target in the passing game.
When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander rushed for more than 200 yards last week against Charlottesville and leads Central Virginia in yards on the ground. He needs just 104 rushing yards this week to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau for the fourth straight year and 64 yards to break 5,000 for his career. QB Walker Johnson has been steady with 507 yards through the air and seven touchdowns. Paul Porier is another solid option in the backfield for the Hornets and speedster Jireek Washington has 14 receptions for 232 yards and five touchdowns.
The skinny: Orange County is playing some of its best football of the season and has won two of its past three games. Monticello has won 12 of the past 16 meetings between the two programs, including two in a row following last year’s 35-14 victory in Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.