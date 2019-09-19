Monticello at Spotswood
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Monticello (0-3) lost to Turner Ashby, 56-25. Spotswood (3-0) defeated Western Albemarle, 35-0.
When Monticello has the ball: The Mustangs had Turner Ashby on the ropes in the first half last week before the Knights scored 35 unanswered points in the final two quarters to pull away. QB Malachi Fields rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another score to lead Monticello. Buddy Wilson had a breakthrough game in the backfield with 64 yards and Jason Armstrong added seven catches for 55 yards in the loss.
When Spotswood has the ball: Ben Conahan rushed for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns last week as the Trailblazers dominated in their trip across the mountain. Cole Myers is another capable threat in the backfield. Spotswood is far from one dimensional. QB Ryan High and receiver Rob Smith headline one of the top passing threats in the Valley District.
The skinny: This has been one of the more entertaining nondistrict showdowns in Central Virginia over the years, with both teams having their share of success. Monticello owns a 3-2 lead in the series, but Spotswood has won two of the past three matchups, including a 35-14 triumph last year in Charlottesville. The Mustangs are looking to build off last week’s effort against Turner Ashby and knock off the Valley’s top-ranked team.
