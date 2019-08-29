Mountain View at Albemarle
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Mountain View (7-5), Albemarle (4-7)
» When Mountain View has the ball: The Wildcats return seven starters on offense and five starters on defense from a squad that reached the second round of the playoffs last year. Defensive end Aidan Huntington and linebacker James Snead are both three-year starters and anchor the unit. Offensively, the Wildcats are stout up front, led by returning tackle Alex Kemp. Edward Ware assumes the starting quarterback role after spending two seasons at defensive back.
» When Albemarle has the ball: Power is the name of the game on both sides of the ball for the Patriots, who hope to impose their will with physicality. Offensively, Mahki Robinson-Washington returns as the team leader. The senior running back rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and should help the transition of first-year quarterback Jake King. Defensively, Jake Rombach gives Albemarle a strong pass rusher off the edge that also is committed to stopping the run. Nolan Pitsenberger and Kyshon Howard, both juniors, are veterans that bring leadership in the secondary.
» The skinny: Mountain View owns a 6-4 lead in the all-time series between the two squads, including wins in six of the past seven matchups. The Wildcats return 12 starters from last year’s squad and that experience should serve them well. Albemarle must control the ball on the ground with Washington and force some turnovers defensively if the Patriots are to replicate their 12-7 win over Mountain View from 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.