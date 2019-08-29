Nansemond-Suffolk at Blue Ridge
» When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
» Last year: Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (7-4). Blue Ridge (4-6).
» When Nansemond-Suffolk Academy has the ball: The Saints opened the season last week with a tough loss at North Cross. QB Ian McAninley completed 16 of 27 passes for 109 yards in the opener. Sophomore Simon Dowd was the main threat with six catches for 55 yards. Nansemond-Suffolk was limited to just 109 yards of total offense, including just 43 on the ground. Defensively, pass rusher David Russell had 10 tackles and middle linebacker Adam Soper added nine more in the opening game.
» When Blue Ridge has the ball: There are plenty of new faces in new places for the Blue Ridge football team this season. Kenyon Carter assumes the starting quarterback role after spending last season at Fork Union. Returners Iceysis Lewis and Maliq Brown, as well as newcomer Lance Gaskins, gives the Barons a talented trio of receivers. Keenan Brock, a transfer from Albemarle, will likely be the featured back. Defensively, Blue Ridge is led up front by Jack Dickey and Isaiah McNeal. Linebacker Andy Nwaoko is a playmaker at linebacker, alongside Trammel Thompson and Gaskins. Tanner Rocha and Brown are talented performers in the secondary.
» The skinny: Despite key losses at the skill positions, Blue Ridge has retooled and is ready to challenge for another postseason berth. Carter is a great dual-threat quarterback that fits in nicely in Coach Jimmy Wills' offense. The Barons have plenty of talent at receiver and Brock could be a game-changer in the running game. Blue Ridge lost a high-scoring affair to NSA last season, and Wills team is looking for redemption this time in St. George.
