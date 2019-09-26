Football

Nelson County at Altavista

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Nelson County (2-1) defeated Rappahannock County, 51-7. Altavista (2-1) had a bye week.

When Nelson County has the ball: QB George Brown Jr. amassed 135 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns during last week’s homecoming win over Rappahannock County. Felix Rodriguez rushed for a team-high 77 yards and a pair of scores to lead an attack that scored four touchdowns on the ground. Defensively, the Governors intercepted five passes and returned three of them for touchdowns. Brice Wilson sparked the unit with a 57-yard pick 6.

When Altavista has the ball: QB Jayallen Jones is a dual-threat option for the Colonels and can challenge defenses with his arm and his legs. RB Jayquellen Jones is a shifty runner that is tough to bring down in the open field. Bailey Stinnette is the team’s top threat in the passing game. Defensively, linebacker Tanner Cox and cornerback Makel Stone are both big hitters and anchor the unit.

The skinny: Altavista has won nine straight matchups in the series, including a 33-0 win last season. The Colonels’ defense has posted shutouts in each of the last three meetings between the two programs.

