Nelson County at Altavista
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Nelson County (2-1) defeated Rappahannock County, 51-7. Altavista (2-1) had a bye week.
When Nelson County has the ball: QB George Brown Jr. amassed 135 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns during last week’s homecoming win over Rappahannock County. Felix Rodriguez rushed for a team-high 77 yards and a pair of scores to lead an attack that scored four touchdowns on the ground. Defensively, the Governors intercepted five passes and returned three of them for touchdowns. Brice Wilson sparked the unit with a 57-yard pick 6.
When Altavista has the ball: QB Jayallen Jones is a dual-threat option for the Colonels and can challenge defenses with his arm and his legs. RB Jayquellen Jones is a shifty runner that is tough to bring down in the open field. Bailey Stinnette is the team’s top threat in the passing game. Defensively, linebacker Tanner Cox and cornerback Makel Stone are both big hitters and anchor the unit.
The skinny: Altavista has won nine straight matchups in the series, including a 33-0 win last season. The Colonels’ defense has posted shutouts in each of the last three meetings between the two programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.