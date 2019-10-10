Nelson County at Dan River
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Nelson County (3-3) lost to Gretna, 67-20. Dan River (3-2) defeated William Campbell, 45-20.
When Nelson County has the ball: Brice Wilson had quite the game last week for the Governors, catching nine passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Gretna. The senior also completed three passes for 25 yards. QB George Brown threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, but only mustered 26 yards on the ground. Felix Rodriguez is another option in the backfield for Nelson County.
When Dan River has the ball: QB Tracy Glass has thrown for 1,023 yards and 13 touchdowns in six games for the Wildcats this season. He’s also rushed for 175 yards and three more and is the leader of the unit. Robert Carter has 27 receptions for 590 yards and eight touchdowns and is the top target through the air. Nasir Coles has rushed for 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the team’s top running back. Jordon Richardson is the top playmaker on defense with 51 tackles, including 13 for loss.
The skinny: On paper, this looks like it could be a shootout with two high-powered offenses trying to match each other score for score. Nelson County has already matched its win total from a year ago and is looking to stay alive in the Region 2C playoff picture. The Governors have won just two of 10 meetings between the two Dogwood District rivals since 1999, with Dan River claiming the last eight matchups. The Governors’ last win in the series was a 29-21 victory in 2008.
