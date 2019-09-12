Nelson County at Fluvanna County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Nelson County (1-1) lost Page County, 46-14. Fluvanna County (1-1) lost to Spotsylvania, 36-27.
When Nelson County has the ball: The Governors were humbled in their home opener last Friday against Page County. Felix Rodriguez rushed for 76 yards on 10 carries to lead Nelson County. Quarterback George Brown completed 15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Brice Wilson had four receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Jonel Rose added four receptions for 68 yards in the loss.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos' comeback came up a little short last Friday against a very strong Spotsylvania team. Quarterback Kobe Edmunds threw for 183 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Knights. He also rushed for 33 yards in the loss.
The skinny: Fluvanna County has won three of the past four matchups with Nelson County, but the two Central Virginia rivals haven’t played in 13 years. The Flucos won the last two matchups, including a 3-0 victory in 2006. Nelson County’s last win in the series was a 14-8 victory in 2004.
