Nelson County at Randolph-Henry
» When: 7 p.m. Friday
» Last year: Nelson County (3-7), Randolph Henry (1-9)
» When Nelson County has the ball: The Governors showed promise last season and looked primed to turn the corner under Coach Matt Hicks. QB George Brown excelled in his first season at the position and led the team in rushing and passing yards. Senior wide out Brice Wilson is a big target in the passing game and senior Felix Rodriguez and junior Aveon Tabb give the offense a good 1-2 punch in the backfield. Defensively, senior middle linebacker James Johnson and defensive lineman Brandon Jamerson are the anchors of an improving unit.
» When Randolph-Henry has the ball: The Statesmen ended 2018 on a high note with a victory over Cumberland in the final game of the season and return several key contributors. Danny Parrish rushed for 543 yards and two touchdowns last season and gives Randolph-Henry a proven commodity at the position. Peter Jones split time at quarterback last season and rushed for six touchdowns in the ground-oriented scheme. Defensively, Parrish is the anchor at linebacker and Camden Locey is a true run-stopper in the trenches.
» The skinny: With its return to the Dogwood District this season, there’s plenty of exciting surrounding the Nelson County program. A win in the season opener would give the Governors confidence heading into district play. Brown is a game-changer offensively for Nelson County, both as a passer and in the running game.
