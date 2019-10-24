Nelson County at William Campbell
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Nelson County (4-4) defeated Chatham, 35-19. William Campbell (3-4) had a bye.
When Nelson County has the ball: The magical season continues for the Governors, who have already secured their best season since 2007. QB George Brown Jr. rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 91 more in last week’s win. Felix Rodriguez rushed for 76 yards and added a special teams touchdown in the win. Brice Wilson had six catches for 35 yards and continues to be a weapon in the passing game. Defensively, Rodriguez led the team with 12 tackles and Brandon Jamerson added four tackles and two for loss in the win.
When William Campbell has the ball: The Generals hope a week off can help them resolve some issues they’ve had during a four-game losing streak. Quarterback Jeremiah Smith is a dual-purpose threat for William Campbell as a runner and in the passing game. Running back Jordan Young is a versatile performer that can make plays in the ground game, especially around the goal line.
The skinny: Nelson County enters this week’s game ranked seventh in the Region 2C power ratings and in playoff contention. Coach Matt Hicks’ team has held their own in their return to the Dogwood District and a win would assure the Governors’ a .500 record for the first time since 2007.
