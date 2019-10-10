Orange County at Charlottesville
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Orange County (1-4) lost to Louisa County, 35-14. Charlottesville (0-6) lost to Fluvanna County, 26-7.
When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown last week against one of the top defenses in the Jefferson District. The senior leads the district in rushing with 670 yards and nine touchdowns. QB Walker Johnson has been effective in the passing game, throwing for 454 yards and six touchdowns this season. WR Jireek Washington has speed on the outside and has 12 receptions for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
When Charlottesville has the ball: RB Isaiah Washington is a physical runner between the tackles but can also run away from defenders in the open field. Mark Targonski switched to quarterback last week because of injuries and had a 68-yard completion and rushed for another 23 yards. The Black Knights are improving defensively and held their own last week in a tough showdown against Fluvanna County.
The skinny: Orange County has a slight edge in the series over the past two decades, posting 11 wins in 19 matchups, including a 30-14 victory last season. The Fighting Hornets have won three of the last four encounters. Charlottesville continues to show progress, despite all of the injuries, and hopes to post its first win the series since a 57-47 shootout victory in 2017.
