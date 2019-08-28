Orange County at King George
» When: 7 p.m. Thursday
» Last year: Orange County (2-8), King George (1-9)
» When Orange County has the ball: Jaylen Alexander has rushed for nearly 1,500 yards in each of the past two seasons as the featured back in the Hornets’ offense. Colby McGhee was an all-region tackle last season and should add protection in the passing game. Orange County coach Jesse Lohr expects to play both Walker Johnson and Sihle Mthethwa at quarterback in the opener. Defensively, the team returns eight starters, including lineman Ricardo Flores, Truth Wilson and Rebel Fretwell. Safety Hylton Hale is a playmaker in the secondary and should also add to the running game this season.
» When King George has the ball: Junior quarterback Charles Mutter III split time at quarterback at Brooke Point last season before enrolling at King George in January. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior has a strong and accurate arm and has an offer from William & Mary. Offensive tackle Terrell Staton (6-5, 300) anchors the team up front and has received college interest. Sophomore running back Javon Campbell has electric speed and can make plays in the passing game. Defensively, Chuska Dekker (6-4, 296) is tough to block on the edge and junior cornerback Aidan Parr is the leader of the secondary.
» The skinny: The 2018 season was a disappointing one for Orange County and King George, who both missed the playoffs. The Hornets have depth on defense and the playmakers offensively to make some noise in the Jefferson District this season. King George is looking for its third playoff berth in five seasons, and a big year from Mutter could be the formula in the Battlefield District. This will be the third matchup between the two programs. Orange won the last matchup 40-20 in 2002.