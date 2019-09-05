Alexander

Orange County running back Jaylen Alexander.

Orange County at North Stafford

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Orange County (0-1) lost to King George, 31-27. North Stafford (1-0) defeated Potomac, 32-30.

When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and had 71 yards receiving in the opener and showed why he’s one of the top players in Central Virginia. Hylton Hale added a 51-yard touchdown run against the Foxes. QB Walker Johnson threw for 121 yards.

When North Stafford has the ball: The Wolverines racked up more than 500 yards of total offense in their opener against Potomac. QB Jamir Boyd threw for 331 yards and threw four touchdowns in the win over the Panthers. Senior Holt Egan had nine catches for 144 yards and four touchdowns and Javon Swinton, an Indiana commit, had eight catches for 78 yards. Tevin White, Nick Ward and Boy each rushed for more than 50 yards.

The skinny: Expect plenty of fireworks Friday night as both teams have a knack for scoring points in a hurry. The Hornets need to control the clock with the running game and find a way to limit the big plays against in the passing game.

