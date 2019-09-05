Orange County at North Stafford
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Orange County (0-1) lost to King George, 31-27. North Stafford (1-0) defeated Potomac, 32-30.
When Orange County has the ball: RB Jaylen Alexander rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and had 71 yards receiving in the opener and showed why he’s one of the top players in Central Virginia. Hylton Hale added a 51-yard touchdown run against the Foxes. QB Walker Johnson threw for 121 yards.
When North Stafford has the ball: The Wolverines racked up more than 500 yards of total offense in their opener against Potomac. QB Jamir Boyd threw for 331 yards and threw four touchdowns in the win over the Panthers. Senior Holt Egan had nine catches for 144 yards and four touchdowns and Javon Swinton, an Indiana commit, had eight catches for 78 yards. Tevin White, Nick Ward and Boy each rushed for more than 50 yards.
The skinny: Expect plenty of fireworks Friday night as both teams have a knack for scoring points in a hurry. The Hornets need to control the clock with the running game and find a way to limit the big plays against in the passing game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.