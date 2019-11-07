Orange County at Western Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Orange County (4-5) defeated Fluvanna County, 36-22. Western Albemarle (4-5) lost to Louisa County, 42-24.
When Orange County has the ball: The Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the Jefferson District after winning four of their last five games to get in the playoff hunt. Running back Jaylen Alexander, who now ranks second in Central Virginia in career rushing yards, needs 176 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground to set new single-season highs. Quarterback Walker Johnson has 775 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air and has made the offense more versatile. Paul Poirier has rushed for nearly 400 yards this season and wideout Jireek Washington has 366 yards receiving and six touchdowns.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: Despite last week’s loss, the Warriors are primed to return to the postseason for a second straight season. Carter Shifflett has been the straw that stirs the drink offensively this season. The senior quarterback has rushed for 540 yards and 15 touchdowns and thrown for 940 yards and 11 scores. Running back Austin Shifflett needs just 167 yards to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the second straight year and has six rushing touchdowns. Breaker Mendenhall has a team-high 26 receptions for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
The skinny: This game could have major playoff implications throughout the state and in multiple regions. Orange County enters the game ranked 10th in Region 4B, but will be unable to overtake Chancellor, Huguenot, King George and Powhatan for the final two playoff spots. Western Albemarle is ranked seventh in Region 3B and a win over Orange County and a potential loss by Rustburg could put them in position to move up a spot in the rankings.
