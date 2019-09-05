Page County at Nelson County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Page County (0-0) had a bye week. Nelson County (1-0) defeated Randolph Henry, 50-23.
When Page County has the ball: The Panthers embark on a fresh start this season as they move from the Shenandoah District to the always competitive Bull Run District. Experience should help Page County, has has all but four players back from last year’s squad. Senior QB Trey Knight is a proven commodity under center for the Panthers and has a firm grasp of the offense. Senior lineman Tristan Gordon adds strength and toughness to both sides of the line of scrimmage.
When Nelson County has the ball: The Governors won their season opener for the second time since 2013 last Friday with an impressive road victory over Randolph Henry. QB George Brown threw for 237 yards and was responsible for four touchdowns to lead for Nelson County. Felix Rodriguez rushed for 177 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Jamerson had 100 yards receiving.
The skinny: Page County and Nelson County has quietly become a rivalry series. The two programs have met every year since 2013. The Panthers have won four of those meetings, including a 16-6 victory in last season’s matchup. The Governors will need another big performance from Brown if they are to post their first win over the Panthers since 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.