Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Patrick Henry (1-1) defeated Brookville, 28-21. Albemarle (0-2) lost to Eastern View, 63-7.
When Patrick Henry has the ball: Quarterback Roy Gunn threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another last week to lead the Patriots to their first win of the season. The junior capped the victory over Brookville with a 20-yard touchdown run in the final minutes. Trace Pedigo had six catches for 95 yards and is the go-to target in the passing game. Gavin McCormick added four receptions for 50 yards.
When Albemarle has the ball: Sophomore running back Ebenezer McCarthy turned in the first 100-yard rushing game of his career last week against the Cyclones. QB Jacob King completed just three passes for 27 yards, but scored from three yards out for the Patriots' lone score. Nolan Pitsenberger has emerged as the defensive leader while Albemarle continues to deal with early season injuries.
The skinny: Patrick Henry has won the last two matchups between the schools, including a 40-31 victory last year. Albemarle is young and still trying to find its footing on both sides of the ball. Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team is looking for its first win against Patrick Henry since 2016.
