Blue Ridge
Head coach: Jimmy Wills (2nd season)
Last season: 4-6
Key performers
Iceysis Lewis, wide receiver: Lewis was an all-conference performer and honorable mention all-state selection at receiver for the Barons last season. The senior will assume the role as No. 1 receiver this fall in the Barons’ spread offense. He has the toughness to make the catch over the middle and the speed to make plays on the outside.
Andy Nwaoko, defensive end: Nwaoko is hard to handle in one-on-one battles along the defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound senior has elite strength and a great motor to get to the quarterback. He was an all-conference selection last season.
Jack Dickey, defensive lineman: Dickey gives the Barons another hard-nosed athlete in the middle of the defensive line. The senior defensive tackle is always filled with energy and is a stout run stopper. He was an all-conference performer last season.
Maliq Brown, sophomore wide receiver: Brown had a standout season in his first year for Blue Ridge, garnering all-conference honors. The 6-foot-8 wideout has great size and a wide catch radius and is a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs.
The skinny: The Barons were disappointed by the way last season turned out and have vowed to change that this season. Former head coach Tim Thomas has returned to the fold to lead the defense as coordinator. Blue Ridge returns several key performers that can take over a game. Wills is also intrigued by a talented group of newcomers that have joined the program this season.
Schedule
Aug. 31: vs Nansemond-Suffolk, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Hargrave, 7 p.m.
Sept. 14: vs. Fishburne, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: vs. Christchurch, 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at North Cross, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Norfolk Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19: vs. Roanoke Catholic, 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Randolph-Macon, 4 p.m.
Nov. 2: vs. Bishop O’Connell, 2 p.m.
Covenant
Head coach: Seth Wilson (3rd season)
Last season: 11-0. Defeated St. Anne’s-Belfield 76-41 in the VISFL state championship game.
Key performers
Nic Sanker, linebacker: Sanker had a breakout season in Covenant’s first season in 8-man football, garnering VISFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. He posted 45 tackles, including 19 for loss, and a team-high 11 sacks for the Eagles.
Jonas Sanker, quarterback: Sanker was a jack of all trades for the Eagles last season, splitting time at receiver, running back and defense. An all-state performer, Sanker rushed for nearly 500 yards and nine touchdowns and added 300 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the air. This season, he will assume the starting quarterback role.
Alex Vangelopolous, defensive lineman: Vangelopolous was a mainstay on a defensive line that was nothing short of dominant last season. The senior has great strength and footwork and is tough to move in the center of the defensive line.
Cole Finley, running back: Finley turned in a strong campaign last season in a running back rotation for the Eagles. The senior should see his opportunities increase this fall as he takes over as the featured back. He has great vision and speed, two qualities that should serve him well.
The skinny: The Eagles took the 8-man VISFL by storm last season with an undefeated season. Covenant returns nine starters from last year’s team, including the highly productive Sanker twins. Senior Lorenzo Allorto and Michael Asher, a transfer from Blue Ridge, should give the Eagles playmakers in the passing game. The motivation is there for the Eagles to defend their state title, but Wilson believes attention to fundamentals are still vital to the team’s success.
Schedule
Aug. 24: at St. David’s (N.C.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: Bye week
Sept. 13: at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Hampton Roads, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Brunswick Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Southampton Academy, 4 p.m.
Oct. 12: vs. Virginia Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Oct. 18: at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Greenbrier Christian, 1 p.m.
Fork Union
Head coach: Mark Shuman (1st season)
Last season: 2-8
Key performers
Elijah Hawks, wide receiver: Hawks was a consistent target in the passing game for the Blue Devils last season. The 5-foot-8 senior has great agility and can make people miss in tight spaces. He will likely be the primary target through the air for Fork Union this fall.
Nick Lampro, offensive lineman: Lambro anchors a formidable offensive front for Fork Union. The 5-foot-11, 260-pound senior is a devastating run blocker that continues to improve in pass protection. He will likely be the team leader up front.
Xavier White, linebacker: White saw significant playing time at linebacker for Fork Union last fall and the results were impressive. The 5-foot-9, 188-pound linebacker has great lateral quickness and isn’t afraid to come up and make a play at the line of scrimmage.
Carter Crawford, defensive lineman: Crawford is an undersized lineman that makes plays with his athletic ability and quick first step off the line of scrimmage. The 6-foot, 187-pound senior has a high motor and is relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback.
The skinny: Coach Mark Shuman takes over a Fork Union program that has a reputation for grooming outstanding football players. The Blue Devils return six starters from last season’s team, including linebacker Corey Fraser and free safety Grant Chevrier. Shuman said the strength of the team is at the skill positions and the offensive line. Alex Williams and Nasir Edmond are battling for the starting quarterback position.
Schedule
Sept. 7: at Bishop O’Connell, 1 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Benedictine, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 20: at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Norfolk Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. St. Christopher’s, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 12: vs. Trinity Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs. Collegiate, 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at St. John Paul the Great, 7 p.m.
Nov. 2: at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.
St. Anne’s-Belfield
Head coach: John Blake (23rd season)
Last season: 7-4. Lost to Covenant, 76-41, in VISFL state championship game.
Key performers
Joe Ambrosi, linebacker: Ambrosi is the unquestioned leader of the Saints’ defense at middle linebacker. The senior standout led the team in tackles last fall and is tough to block. He was a first team all-state selection.
Amani Woods, running back: Woods developed into a home-run threat for STAB’s offense last fall in the running game. The junior led the team with 970 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a first team all-state performer.
Gabe Decker, running back: Decker was another standout option for the Saints’ running game last season, particularly in short-yardage situations. The junior rushed for 648 yards and eight touchdowns and was a second team all-state selection.
Elijah Johnson, tight end: The Saints didn’t throw the ball much last season, but when they did, Johnson was typically the top option. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught 11 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns and was a second team all-state performer.
The skinny: The Saints return several key contributors on both sides of the ball, which should bode well as they look to return to the state championship game. Ambrosi and Decker will anchor the defense at linebacker, with Chase Holden serving as the top pass rushers. Offensively, Woods and Decker give STAB a good 1-2 punch in the backfield behind a solid offensive line. Coach John Blake’s task this season is developing a quarterback.
Schedule
Aug. 30: vs Faith Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Brunswick Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Southampton Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: vs. Hampton Roads, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5: at Virginia Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Oct. 12: Bye week
Oct. 18 vs. Covenant, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Kenston Forest, 7 p.m.
Woodberry Forest
Head coach: Scott Braswell (3rd season)
Last season: 5-3
Key performers
Mathieu Masse-Pelletier, linebacker: Masse-Pelletier embodies the role of defensive stopper and challenges his teammates to do the same. The senior linebacker, affectionately known as the “Canadian Crippler”, led the team in tackles last season and has a nose for the football.
Ben Locklear, quarterback: The 6-foot-5 quarterback threw for 2,320 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight games last season for Woodberry Forest and was first team all-Prep League and second-team all-state.
Aussie Joseph, offensive lineman: Joseph has been a fixture on the offensive line for Woodberry Forest for the past several seasons. The senior has quick feet and tremendous strength to keep opposing defenders out of reach.
Jianni Woodson-Brooks, linebacker: Woodson-Brooks has the speed to cover sideline-to-sideline and is one of the top athletes on the team. The junior linebacker ranked among the top tacklers last season and is expected to build off that performance this season.
The skinny: Braswell’s team has a good blend of experience and youth that has him excited about the 2019 season. Offensively, the Tigers should be tough up front with Joseph, Graham Goodwin and Oz Servellon. Locklear is a difference-maker at quarterback with his quick release and arm talent. Defensively, Masse-Pelletier and Woodson-Brooks give the team the foundation of a stout defense. Colin Kovacs should also be the team’s top pass rusher.
Schedule
Aug. 31: vs. Georgetown Prep, 2 p.m.
Sept. 7: vs. Bishop Sullivan, 2 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. St. Christopher’s, 2 p.m.
Sept. 20: Bye week
Sept. 27: at Landon, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4: at Collegiate, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11: Bye week
Oct. 19: at Benedictine, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Trinity Episcopal, 2 p.m.
Nov. 2: vs. Fork Union, 2 p.m.
Nov. 9: at Episcopal, 2 p.m.