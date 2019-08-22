Madison County
Head coach: Jon Rasnick (1st season)
Last season: 3-7
Key performer
Jacob Sacra, defensive lineman: The 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman established himself as a dominant force on both sides of the line of scrimmage last season for the Mountaineers. The sophomore has great strength and a work ethic that is unmatched on the team. He has already received an offer from Liberty University.
The skinny: Madison County’s rebuilding plan starts this fall as Rasnick takes over a young, but promising team. That starts with building a foundation, including hard work and commitment to the process. Rasnick said this year’s team will be built on toughness and doing the small things correctly. That includes controlling the line of scrimmage offensively to open up the running game. Defensively, the Mountaineers will be aggressive and place added emphasis on stopping the run.
Schedule
Aug. 30: Bye week
Sept. 6: vs. James River, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Luray, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Page County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
Nelson County
Head coach: Matt Hicks (4th season)
Last season: 3-7
Key performers
George Brown, quarterback: Brown embraced the starting quarterback role and made it his own last season. The junior led the Governors in total yards, rushing, passing and touchdowns. He has a strong arm and quick feet in the open field.
James Johnson, linebacker: Johnson has been the face of the defense for the last three seasons for Nelson County. The senior ranked second on the team in tackles and hasn’t missed a start in three seasons as an offensive lineman.
Brandon Jamerson, defensive lineman: Jamerson emerged as a star along the defensive line for the Governors last season. The senior was among the units’ top playmakers and led the team in tackles for loss.
Brice Wilson, wide receiver: Wilson developed into a weapon in the passing game last season. The senior led the team in receptions and was one of the team’s top scoring threats. He has great hands and quickness to turn a short pass into a long gain.
The skinny: The Governors continue to make strides as they look for their first playoff appearance since 2001. Brown is a star at quarterback and has a chance to make a play every time he touches the ball. Junior Aveon Tabb and senior Felix Rodriguez give him two quality running backs that can churn out yards and Wilson leads a deep receiving corps. Defensively, the linebacking corps, led by Johnson is strong. The team is working to develop depth and continuity along the offensive and defensive lines.
Schedule
Aug. 30: at Randolph Henry, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: vs. Page County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: at Fluvanna County. 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: vs. Gretna, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Chatham, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: Bye week.
Nov. 8: vs. Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Monroe
Head coach: Jon Rocha (6th season)
Last season: 3-7
Key performers
Dupree Rucker, running back: Rucker was a first team all-Northwestern District selection for the Greene Dragons last season. The senior running back loves contact and has the ability to run away from defenders in the open field.
Evan Wagner, tight end: Wagner was a steady performer offensively for William Monroe last season and was a key fixture in the running game as a blocker and as a receiver. An all-district performer, Wagner is expected to contribute in a similar role this season.
Kaiden Pritchett, safety: Pritchett returns as the quarterback of the defense. The senior was an all-district and all-region performer at safety. He is great in pass coverage and isn’t afraid to stick his nose into the mix to stop the run.
Xzabia Kolpack, linebacker: Kolpack was a force in the middle of the defense for the Greene Dragons last season. The senior linebacker was among the team’s leading tacklers and was an all-district and all-region performer.
The skinny: William Monroe returns 20 seniors to this year’s football team, so experience shouldn’t be a problem. Offensively, Dupree gives the unit a strong running game and Wagner is a strong target in the passing game. Jared Knight and Blaise Van Dyke are competing for the starting quarterback job, behind an offensive line that returns three starters. Defensively, the Greene Dragons return eight players, led by Pritchett and Kolpack. Linebacker Woody Rupe and edge rusher Dave Mack were all-district performers last season and punter Will Auer was an all-region performer. Rocha also expects Logan Barbour and Jeremy Savoie to provide athleticism at cornerback.
Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6: at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13: vs. Clarke County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20: vs. Madison County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27: Bye week
Oct. 4: at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Brentsville District, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18: at Skyline, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Nov.1: vs. George Mason, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Central (Woodstock), 7 p.m.