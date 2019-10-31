Rappahannock at Madison County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Rappahannock County (1-7) lost to East Rockingham, 55-6. Madison County (0-8) lost to Page County, 82-52.
When Rappahannock County has the ball: The Panthers like to spread defenses out with three-receiver sets and take advantage of matchups to run the ball. Quarterback Chance Graves is a shifty dual-threat option for the Panthers. He threw for 44 yards last week as well and keeps defenses honest with his running ability. Running back Richard Lillard rushed for 40 yards last week and scored Rappahannock County’s lone touchdown. Matt Sisk had four receptions for 15 yards and is the top option in the passing game.
When Madison County has the ball: The Mountaineers had a breakout game last week offensively, posting 52 points against a Page County team firmly in the hunt for a Region 2C playoff berth. Quarterback Jeremy Fox has been consistent in the pocket for Madison County and typically makes good decisions with the football. Running back Jordan Morris has been a steady force in the ground game between the tackles, while Jack Bourdon, Sam Estes and Khalid West have shown the ability to make plays down the field.
The skinny: This is a matchup of two teams in desperate need of a win. Madison County is winless through eight games, but has shown flashes of turning the corner under first-year coach Jon Rasnick. Rappahannock County has lost six straight games and is in the midst of finding its identity as a team. The Mountaineers have won all five meetings between the two programs, including a 67-7 victory last season.
