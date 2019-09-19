Rappahannock at Nelson County
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Rappahannock County (1-1) defeated Craig County, 26-12. Nelson County (1-2) lost to Fluvanna County, 24-6.
When Rappahannock County has the ball: Junior QB Taven Murrah is a two-year starter at the position and is a threat both in the running game and passing the football. Junior Matt Sisk is his favorite target in the passing game and Isaiah Talley is the top option out of the backfield. Defensively, lineman Edgar Gonzalez and Sisk are the team leaders.
When Nelson County has the ball: Quarterback George Brown racked up 171 yards of total offense last week against Fluvanna, but managed just 14 yards on the ground. Felix Rodriguez led the team with 48 rushing yards against the Flucos, while Brice Wilson hauled in seven passes for 68 yards. Defensively, pass rusher Kavin Carter paced the Governors with a team-high 11 tackles.
The skinny: Nelson County celebrates Homecoming week with an interesting nondistrict showdown against Rappahannock County. This will mark the third season in a row the two teams have met in the regular season, with the Governors winning both showdowns.
