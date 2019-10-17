Roanoke Catholic at Blue Ridge
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Last week: Roanoke Catholic (5-1) defeated Hargrave Military Academy, 48-0. Blue Ridge (6-1) defeated Atlantic Shores Christian, 35-0.
When Roanoke Catholic has the ball: A strong running game and a dominant defense are the catalyst for the Celtics this season. El-Amin Shareef has rushed for 426 yards and 12 touchdowns, including 107 and three scores last week. Kawaun Ray leads the team with 480 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, including two last week. Defensively, Roanoke Catholic surrendered minus-6 yards of total offense against Hargrave Military Academy.
When Blue Ridge has the ball: The Barons continue to impress following another blowout road victory. QB Kenyon Carter has been impressive under center, both as a running and passing option. Lance Gaskins, Maliq Brown and Iceysis Lewis give him three impressive targets in the passing game. Trammel Thompson and Keenan Brock give Blue Ridge a solid 1-2 punch in the running game.
The skinny: This should be an entertaining showdown of two of the top private school programs in Virginia. Saturday’s matchup in St. George will be the first between the two schools. It’s a clash of conflicting styles, as Roanoke Catholic likes to pound the ball on the ground, while Blue Ridge relies on big plays in the passing game.
