Southampton Academy at Covenant
When: 4 p.m. Friday
Last week: Southampton (2-3) lost to Greenbrier Christian Academy, 60-21. Covenant (2-0) defeated Brunswick Academy, 46-0.
When Southampton Academy has the ball: The Raiders rely on a patient running game led by fullback Winston Browne. The senior is tough to bring down when he gets moving. Ayden Eason adds speed to the backfield and QB Tripp Matthews can make things happen with his arm and his legs.
When Covenant has the ball: QB Jonas Sanker has flourished in his new role as the leader of the offense. The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Eagles rolled past Brunswick Academy. Cole Finley was efficient running the football and Michael Asher is a weapon in the passing game and on special teams. Defensively, Nic Sanker and Alex Vangelopoulos anchor a tough unit.
The skinny: This will be the first matchup between the two programs. The Raiders enter Friday’s road tilt on a two-game losing streak, which includes a 36-6 loss to STAB two weeks ago. Covenant will play back-to-back games for the first time all season this week after facing a couple postponements early in the season. It’s homecoming for Covenant, so expect Coach Seth Wilson’s team to want to put on a show in front of their home crowd.
