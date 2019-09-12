Spotswood at Western Albemarle
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Spotswood (2-0) defeated William Monroe, 75-13. Western Albemarle (0-1) lost to Turner Ashby, 48-26.
When Spotswood has the ball: Quarterback Ryan High missed the season opener for the Trailblazers, but made up for it with 356 yards through the air and six touchdown passes in the first half in last week’s victory over William Monroe. Rob Smith caught three touchdown passes and had 259 yards receiving in the game. Ben Conahan is tough to bring down in the backfield for a Spotswood team that should compete for the Valley District title.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: Quarterback Carter Shifflett rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another one in the Warriors’ season-opening loss at Turner Ashby. Running back Austin Shifflett is a workhorse in the backfield for Western Albemarle and is a back that gets stronger as the game goes on. Breaker Mendenhall is the top target in the passing game and hauled in a touchdown reception last week.
The skinny: This should be a showdown of two quality quarterbacks as High and Shifflett are both the unquestioned leaders of their respective teams. Western Albemarle leads the series with a 5-1 record, but the two programs haven’t met in three years. Spotswood’s lone victory came in the last meeting, a 28-14 win in 2016.
